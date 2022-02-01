Extreme weather: Heavy rain causes landslides and floods in Brazil, killing 19

BRASILIA • Landslides and flooding from heavy rain in Brazil's Sao Paulo state have killed at least 19 people since last Friday, including seven children.

According to the Sao Paulo state authorities, nine other people were injured in the rain and four more were missing, while about 500 families were left homeless across the state.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria flew over the flooded areas on Sunday, and said he had authorised 15 million reais (S$3.8 million) of emergency aid for the affected cities. The federal government said in a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development that it is monitoring the situation.

The hardest-hit municipalities around greater Sao Paulo included Aruja, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha. The storms also caused damage upstate in Varzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jau, Capivari, Montemor and Rafard, said state officials.

Since December, heavy rain has triggered deadly floods in north-east Brazil and threatened to delay harvests in the mid-west.

