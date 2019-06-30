Heavy fog disrupts flights in Sydney

Heavy fog, seen here obscuring part of Sydney Harbour Bridge, caused delays and cancellations at Australia's busiest international flight hub Sydney Airport yesterday. There were 10 cancellations of domestic flights and delays of international flights, a Sydney Airport spokesman said at 8am local time (6am Singapore time). While the fog had lifted by noon, delays of up to an hour for international and domestic flights continued, the airport spokesman said. A spokesman for Australia's flag carrier and largest airline Qantas said the airline had four flight diversions and minor delays but no international cancellations.