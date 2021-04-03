Heartfelt gesture for victims

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
1 hour ago

As European countries marked the anniversaries of their first Covid-19 deaths and lockdown restrictions in recent weeks, memorials have sprung up across the continent to pay tribute to those lost to the disease.

This wall in London - which is being painted with about 150,000 hearts by volunteers and relatives of the bereaved - may be one of the most significant efforts to date. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres.

The group behind the initiative, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said it hoped to put personal stories at the heart of the national narrative on the pandemic, The New York Times reported.

  • SEND US YOUR PICTURE

  • Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

    The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 03, 2021, with the headline 'Heartfelt gesture for victims'. Subscribe
Topics: 