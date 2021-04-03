Heartfelt gesture for victims

As European countries marked the anniversaries of their first Covid-19 deaths and lockdown restrictions in recent weeks, memorials have sprung up across the continent to pay tribute to those lost to the disease.

This wall in London - which is being painted with about 150,000 hearts by volunteers and relatives of the bereaved - may be one of the most significant efforts to date. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres.

The group behind the initiative, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said it hoped to put personal stories at the heart of the national narrative on the pandemic, The New York Times reported.