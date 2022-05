Intensive agriculture, deforestation, mining and pollution have degraded up to 40 per cent of the planet's land surface, threatening economies and the ability to grow enough food to feed billions more people in the future, a United Nations report says.

Global Land Outlook 2, from the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), outlines the stark realities of damage to landscapes, which is compounding the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.