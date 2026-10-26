Head of Mexico's electoral authority resigns amid corruption allegations

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FILE PHOTO: The head of the National Electoral Institute (INE) Guadalupe Taddei speaks during the general council session of the INE, in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 - The head of Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei, is slated to present her resignation on Monday amid allegations of corruption, a decision President Claudia Sheinbaum said she supports.

•"This decision reflects my conviction that protecting the institute, and allowing it to continue fulfilling its constitutional mission, must always take precedence over any circumstantial or personal interest," Taddei said

• The resignation, which Taddei announced on Sunday and will officially present on Monday, comes as the institute is busy organizing the legislative elections scheduled for June 2027

• Taddei has been accused of favoring an INE contractor, with whom she has a personal relationship, with contracts worth millions of dollars

• "Over the past few days, rumors, fabricated material, leaks, and versions of events have spread through the media and social networks, and as in all such cases, their authenticity, context, and purpose must be verified and corroborated, Taddei said in a statement

• Sheinbaum said that an investigation into the possible conflict of interest at INE is necessary, but criticized what she described as a public lynching of Taddei REUTERS