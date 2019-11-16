Having a ball amid protests

They say football is the beautiful game and on Thursday evening, protesting Iraqis came under its spell.

Taking a break from weeks of deadly anti-government protests, they gathered in Tahrir Square to watch a football match between Iraq and Iran, in the Asian Football Confederation's second qualifying round for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The protests, which erupted on Oct 1, have rocked cities across the country as hundreds of thousands gathered to voice their frustration over corruption, high unemployment and years of economic stagnation.

But on Thursday, protesters put aside their troubles for a moment to cheer their nation's team on, in a match that ended in a 2-1 victory. Striker Alaa Abbas scored in the 92nd minute, putting Iraq ahead of their old rivals to come out at the top of their group.