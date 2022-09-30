Harris, Yoon reaffirm security alliance, condemn N. Korea's missile tests

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and United States Vice-President Kamala Harris have reaffirmed their countries' security alliance while jointly condemning North Korea's "provocative nuclear rhetoric" and the missile tests it conducted as the two allies resumed a naval drill.

The two sides also discussed their joint response to possible future provocations, which could include trilateral cooperation with Japan, the White House said.

Ms Harris iterated the US' commitment to defending South Korea and strengthening both nations' "combined defence posture", while underscoring that North Korea's actions "threaten peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire international community".

Pyongyang has carried out at least 21 rounds of missile launches since the beginning of the year. The latest was on Thursday - hours after Ms Harris wrapped up a one-day visit to Seoul.

The regime also conducted missile tests on Sunday - the eve of a four-day naval drill by the US and South Korea that was held for the first time in five years - and Wednesday.

Drills were suspended as Washington and Pyongyang embarked on denuclearisation talks from 2018, but resumed under the new Yoon administration that seeks to bolster South Korea's alliance with the US and toughen its stance against the North.

Ms Harris arrived in Seoul on Thursday morning, after attending the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She and Mr Yoon also discussed technology partnership between the US and South Korea.

Mr Yoon raised concerns over America's new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which excludes South Korean businesses from US government subsidies, most notably for electric vehicles assembled outside of the US.

The President voiced "hopes that the two countries will work closely together to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement based on the spirit of the Korea-US free trade agreement", said Mr Yoon's spokesman.

Ms Harris said she understood South Korea's concerns, and both leaders "pledged to continue to consult as the law is implemented", said the White House.

She also responded to the media controversy over Mr Yoon's swearing gaffe in New York last week, whereby he was caught on camera commenting to one of his aides about "losing face if these f****** do not pass it" in Congress.

International reports swirled with postulations that he had been referring to US President Joe Biden and the IRA, although Mr Yoon's office claimed he was misquoted.

Ms Harris said Washington is not bothered by it at all and said Mr Biden has "deep trust in President Yoon", said Mr Yoon's spokesman.

The two leaders agreed to make plans for Mr Yoon to visit the US in 2023 to mark the 70th anniversary of their nations' alliance.

Ms Harris also visited the heavily guarded Demilitarised Zone that divides the two Koreas.

"In the South, we see a thriving democracy. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an unlawful weapons programme that threatens peace and stability," she said.

"The United States and the world seek a stable and peaceful Korean peninsula where the DPRK is no longer a threat," she added, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.