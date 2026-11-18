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FILE PHOTO:Children walk in front of a Salvadoran armored vehicle on patrol after El Salvador deployed thousands of troops to Haiti in response to four Salvadoran members of a UN-backed force that went missing in a gang ambush, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder/File Photo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 17 - More than a quarter of a million young Haitian children will suffer from acute malnutrition by next year, an international report warned on Tuesday, as mass displacements fueled by gang violence worsen a devastating crisis.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a benchmark for measuring famines, estimated that 253,700 children aged up to 5 will face acute malnutrition by May 2027, and nearly 94,000 of these will be severe, life-threatening cases.

More than 25,700 pregnant and breastfeeding women are also expected to suffer from acute malnutrition, it said.

Armed violence and mass displacement are disrupting the provision of aid to Haiti's most vulnerable families, as well as limiting access to healthcare for children vulnerable to long-term developmental harm from a lack of sufficient food.

"Behind those numbers are children who cannot wait. Violence and displacement are cutting families off from food and life-saving treatment," said Maxime Ngalula, Action Against Hunger's country director for Haiti.

While severe cases are treatable, Ngalula said, they need help now. Even as aid groups in Haiti bring meals to displacement camps and schools, severe funding cuts have limited the reach of such operations in Haiti.

"These efforts, as vital as they are, are not enough," the group's Haiti response director John Torpey said. "The world cannot look away."

In September, the IPC published a separate report that found that 5.94 million Haitians — more than half the population it assessed — would experience crisis-level food insecurity through February 2027. The IPC predicted this would climb to 6.35 million by the following June as conditions worsen in more communities.

Nearly 1.5 million people — more than 1 in 10 Haitians — have been internally displaced by a years-long conflict with armed gangs, accused of massacres, gang rapes and arson, as well as seizing tracts of farmland in Haiti's breadbasket region.

The IPC also warned of further deterioration in gang-controlled areas including Cite Soleil, one of the neighborhoods where soldiers from El Salvador have run joint operations with Haitian police in a mass deployment last month after four Salvadoran soldiers went missing.

The UN estimates some 7,000 people have since fled their homes around the area where the Salvadorans were last located and where security operations have dramatically escalated. Most moved to friends' homes and around 280 went into displacement camps in schools and churches around the capital. REUTERS