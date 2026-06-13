Haitian woman's death after ICE release ruled homicide by medical examiner

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WASHINGTON, June 12 - A Haitian woman's death after her release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March was a homicide, a Pennsylvania medical examiner said on Friday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office found that Daphy Michel, 31, died from hypothermia on March 2, three days after she was released from federal custody.

The examiner's office described Michel as "a vulnerable adult, suffering from untreated severe mental health issues and a significant language barrier" when she was released from ICE custody.

"Based on all available information during the investigation, the pathologist ruled Ms. Michel’s death a homicide," said James Madalinsky, a spokesperson for the examiner's office.

A homicide finding is not a "declaration of criminal guilt," Madalinsky said.

The Office of the Allegheny County District Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before Michel's death, ICE accused her of "terroristic threats and harassment" and later started deportation proceedings.

While denying ICE was to blame for Michel's death, Lauren Bis, acting DHS assistant secretary, said on Friday that Michel was released from custody after being issued an ankle monitor.

Friday's ruling mirrors a similar determination made in April after a nearly blind refugee from Myanmar was found dead in New York after being released from jail and into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. REUTERS