Haitian president shot dead at home in 'barbaric act'

PORT-AU-PRINCE • Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and barbaric act" and his wife was injured, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said yesterday.

He said that gunshots could be heard throughout the capital after the attack, which occurred amid a rising wave of politically linked violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

With Haiti politically divided, and facing a growing humanitarian crisis and shortages of food, there are fears of widespread disorder.

"The President was injured and succumbed to those injuries," Mr Joseph said in an interview with Radio Caraibes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that the assassination was an abhorrent act and appealed for calm in the Caribbean nation. "I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moise," he said.

The United States' White House also said it is still assessing the "tragic attack" and gathering information.

"This is a tragic tragedy. It's a horrific crime," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with CNN.

Meanwhile, the government of the Dominican Republic yesterday ordered the "immediate closure" of its border with Haiti, the defence ministry's communications officer Ceinett Sanchez told AFP.

Port-au-Prince had been suffering an increase in violence as gangs battle one another and police for control of the streets.

Mr Moise faced fierce protests after taking office as president in 2017, with the opposition accusing him this year of seeking to install a dictatorship by overstaying his mandate and becoming more authoritarian - charges that he had denied.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE