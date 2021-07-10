Haiti says Colombians, Haitian Americans among group that assassinated President

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Haiti) • A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, the authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.

Mr Moise, 53, was fatally shot early on Wednesday at his home by what officials said was a group of foreign, trained killers, pitching the poorest country in the Americas deeper into turmoil amid political divisions, hunger and widespread gang violence.

Colombia's Defence Minister Diego Molano said initial findings indicated that the Colombians suspected of taking part in the assassination were retired members of his country's armed forces, and he pledged to support the investigations in Haiti.

Police tracked the suspected assassins on Wednesday to a house near the scene of the crime in Petion-Ville, a northern hillside suburb of capital Port-au-Prince.

A firefight lasted late into the night, and the authorities detained a number of suspects on Thursday.

Police chief Leon Charles paraded 17 men before journalists at a news conference late on Thursday, showing a number of Colombian passports, as well as assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies, bolt cutters and hammers.

"Foreigners came to our country to kill the President," Mr Charles said, noting that there were 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. He added that 15 of the Colombians and the two Haitian Americans were captured, three assailants were killed and eight were on the run.

Haiti's Minister of Elections and Interparty Relations Mathias Pierre identified the Haitian-American suspects as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55.

A spokesman for the US State Department could not confirm if United States citizens were among those held, adding that the authorities were in contact with Haitian officials, including investigators, to discuss how the US could assist.

Officials in the mostly French-and Creole-speaking Caribbean nation said on Wednesday that the assassins appeared to have spoken in English and Spanish.

Officials have not yet given a motive for the killing. Mr Moise's death has generated confusion about who is the legitimate leader of the country of 11 million people, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

Haiti has struggled to achieve stability since the fall of the Duvalier family dictatorship in 1986, which was followed by a series of coups.

There is no sitting Parliament as legislative elections scheduled for late 2019 were postponed amid political unrest.

