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A Salvadoran armored vehicle passes a damaged building after El Salvador deployed thousands of troops to Haiti in response to four Salvadoran members of a UN-backed force going missing in a gang ambush, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 16 - Haiti's security minister praised a deployment of more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops to his country ahead of talks with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Monday, saying the mission has lifted Haitian hopes and shifted the momentum against armed gangs.

Security Minister Patrick Pelissier traveled to El Salvador in place of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, who he said remained in Haiti to prepare for upcoming meetings with Salvadoran authorities regarding a potential extension of the deployment.

Bukele, who has overseen a harsh gang crackdown in El Salvador, rapidly deployed the forces last month after four Salvadoran personnel on a UN-backed mission went missing on October 18. They remain unaccounted for.

Neither nation has disclosed the deployment's exact size or timeline, though the United Nations has said the "vast majority" of the troops operate outside its Gang Suppression Force.

Addressing concerns by Washington and the Dominican Republic over security coordination between Haiti and El Salvador, Pelissier said at a press conference that all forces, including Haitian police, military, and private contractors are "working on one page."

"The Haitian people applaud the decision of Nayib Bukele to send troops," Pelissier said, adding that joint forces recently recaptured a strategic soccer stadium held by gangs for more than five years.

Gangs control more than 80% of the capital region, fueling a conflict that has killed more than 22,000 people since 2022.

UN reports show that security operations accounted for over half of the 4,217 deaths in the first nine months of this year, including 300 civilians, and that they have displaced nearly 2,000 people since the Salvadorans arrived. But Pelissier said the latest operations are proceeding professionally with no government-reported civilian casualties.

"The best to do is to avoid, as much as possible, human rights violations, and that's what we are doing together," he said. REUTERS