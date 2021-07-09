Haiti police kill 4 after president assassinated

PORT-AU-PRINCE • Haiti's security forces were locked in a fierce gun battle with assailants who assassinated President Jovenel Moise at his home overnight, plunging the already impoverished, violence-wracked nation deeper into chaos.

The police had killed four of the "mercenaries" and captured two more, Police General Director Leon Charles said in televised comments late on Wednesday, adding that security forces would not rest until they had all been dealt with.

"We blocked them en route as they left the scene of the crime," he said. "Since then, we have been battling with them."

Mr Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home in the hills above Port-au-Prince early on Wednesday morning.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States, Mr Bocchit Edmond, told Reuters the gunmen were masquerading as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents as they entered Mr Moise's guarded residence under cover of nightfall - a move that would likely have helped them gain entry.

The brazen assassination, which drew condemnation from the UN Security Council, the United States and neighbouring Latin American countries, came amid political unrest, a surge in gang violence and a growing humanitarian crisis in the poorest nation in the Americas.

The government has declared a two-week state of emergency to help it hunt down the assassins, whom Mr Edmond described as a group of "foreign mercenaries" and well-trained killers.

The gunmen spoke English and Spanish, said interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed the leadership of the country, where the majority speak French or Haitian Creole.

"I am calling for calm. Everything is under control," Mr Joseph said on television alongside Police General Director Charles. Mrs Moise had been airlifted to Florida for treatment where she was in a stable condition, Mr Joseph said.

Haiti, a country of about 11 million people, has struggled to achieve stability since the fall of the Duvalier dynastic dictatorship in 1986, and has grappled with coups and foreign interventions.

The United Nations Security Council has condemned Mr Moise's assassination and called on all parties to "remain calm, exercise restraint and to avoid any act that could contribute to further instability." The council was due to be briefed on the killing in a closed-door meeting yesterday.

US President Joe Biden denounced the killing as "heinous" and called the situation in Haiti - which lies some 1,125km off the Florida coast - worrisome. "We stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Mr Joseph, expressed Washington's commitment to work with Haiti's government to support "democratic governance, peace, and security".

The streets of the usually bustling capital were mostly deserted on Wednesday and the airport was closed although gunshots rang through the air.

A caravan of vehicles including the ambulance carrying Mr Moise's body to the morgue had to change route because of gunfire and roadblocks, according to local reports.

With Haiti politically polarised and facing growing hunger, fears of a breakdown in order are spreading. The Dominican Republic has closed the border it shares with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola, except to returning nationals, and beefed up security.

"This crime is an attack against the democratic order of Haiti and the region," Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said.

A UN peacekeeping mission - meant to restore order after a rebellion toppled president Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004 - ended in 2019 with the country still in disarray. In recent years, Haiti has been buffeted by a series of natural disasters and still bears the scars of a major earthquake in 2010.

The Pan American Health Organisation expressed concern on Wednesday that the violence could deal a setback to efforts to fight Covid-19 in Haiti - one of only a handful of countries worldwide that has yet to administer a single shot of coronavirus vaccine.

