Hackers steal $41 million worth of bitcoin from Binance exchange

(REUTERS) - In just a single transaction, hackers have stolen 41 million dollars in Bitcoins from one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance confirmed the news in a post on its website Wednesday

The 7,000 bitcoin were withdrawn, it said, by hackers using a variety of techniques - including 'phishing, viruses and other attacks'.

It's the latest in a string of thefts from cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

"It really underscores that theft from hacks is still a big problem," said Tom Wilso, Reuters cryptocurrency correspondent. "Researchers in the US said that in the first month of this year there was about 1.2 billion dollars worth of cryptocurrencies lost in hacks and fraud. That's slowed slightly from last year but it really goes to show that exchanges are still very vulnerable from cyber criminals."

Binance said user funds wouldn't be affected because the company would use its secure asset fund to cover the loss.

Bitcoin's price dropped by as much as 4.2 per cent in early Asian trading as news of the hack broke, although it later recovered some ground.

Binance say all deposits and withdrawals from the exchange will remain suspended while the company investigates.