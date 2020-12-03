GZERO VIDEO: What to expect out of Biden's first 100 days?

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - The biggest priorities for US President-elect Joe Biden 's administration will be to confirm all of their cabinet appointees and undo President Donald Trump's legacy, says Jon Lieber, head of Eurasia Group's coverage of political and policy developments in Washington.

In this episode of US Politics in 60 Seconds, Mr Lieber says that while it will be easy to confirm members at the cabinet head level, it will be trickier below that.

"It's going to be a little more difficult once you get below the cabinet head, because then you're going to start to see some more ideological tests and some more policy concerns be flushed out by Republicans in the Senate," he said.

Addressing what GZERO viewers can expect between now and Mr Biden's inauguration on Jan 20 next year, Mr Lieber says that an important date will be Jan 5, 2021.

On that day, Georgia will be holding its runoff race for two Senate seats, with the outcome determining majority control of the Senate.

The Democrats currently have 48 seats while the Republicans have at least 50 seats in the 100-member upper chamber of Congress.

"If the Republicans win one of those seats, they'll maintain their majority, although very slim. If the Democrats win both of the seats, they'll have a 50-50 Senate with Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote and slightly more ability to enact Joe Biden's agenda next year."

