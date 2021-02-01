GZERO VIDEO: Rivalry between US and China a geopolitical competition over Asia

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - The improvement of ties between the United States and China still has a long way to go, says American political scientist Ian Bremmer.

Ties deteriorated under the previous Trump administration, which had a propensity to confront China. Despite a recalibration under the new Biden administration, there will still be a long and difficult road ahead.

The optimism in the op-ed titled Biden Can Pass His China Test, written by veteran Spanish diplomats, Javier Solana and Eugenio Bregolat, needs to be tempered by the realities of the situation between the two nations.

Mr Bremmer comments on the op-ed’s analysis and says that the rivalry between the US and China is a geopolitical competition in and over Asia to dominate commercial sectors like technology and also increasingly, security concerns.

Confrontation on some issues will still be necessary, and the Biden administration is likely to agree with the Trump administration on matters relating to China, adds Mr Bremmer.

