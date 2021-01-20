GZERO VIDEO: Developing world to struggle with vaccine rollout in 2021, says World Bank head

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - With advanced economies having reserved their vaccines doses, underdeveloped countries may struggle with the vaccine rollout especially if they are not ready to deliver it promptly, says World Bank President David Malpass.

Speaking with American political scientist Ian Bremmer, he says that global vaccine distribution may be delayed by a year.

"Unfortunately much of this (vaccine rollout) may only occur in the second half of 2021 or even in 2022," said Mr Malpass.

The People's Vaccine Alliance has said that nearly 70 lower-income countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people.

Meanwhile, the World Bank estimated this month that between 119 and 124 million people around the globe have been pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Mr Malpass added that the reopening of developed countries is an important factor for economic recovery as they provide markets for the developing world, and is critical to alleviate poverty.

"...A critical component is remittances. One of the biggest sources of support for people in poverty around the world is the remittances that come from their families who may work across the border in some other country."

