Gunmen kill at least 40 people in northeastern Nigeria, Amnesty International says
MAIDUGURI, Oct 24 - Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria's northeastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.
• A large group of gunmen carried out the attack on Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday
• Amnesty International said in a statement that while police had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday
• The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said
• Northern Nigeria has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock REUTERS