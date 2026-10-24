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Gunmen kill at least 40 people in northeastern Nigeria, Amnesty International says

MAIDUGURI, Oct 24 - Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria's northeastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.

• A large group of gunmen carried out the attack on Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday

• Amnesty International said in a statement that while police had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday

• The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said

• Northern Nigeria has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock REUTERS