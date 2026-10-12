Gunmen in Nigeria kill 20 people heading to market
ABUJA, Oct 12 - Gunmen ambushed a convoy of traders travelling to a market under military escort and killed at least 20 people in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, a witness and a military source said on Monday.
• Local resident Musa Danladi told Reuters the attack occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday with the convoy en route to Nasarawa market in Bukkuyum district from Gwashi
• Danladi, who helped retrieve the bodies, said four soldiers, three policemen and a Nigerian civil defence corps officer were among those killed, along with 12 civilians
• Northwestern Nigeria has seen a surge in attacks by heavily armed gangs, known as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and rustle livestock
• A military source confirmed the attack and said 19 people were also wounded
• Military and police authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment REUTERS