Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

MEXICO CITY - Mexican authorities said on Thursday that at least 20 people had been killed, including the mayor, when gunmen stormed a town hall in the southern part of the country on Wednesday in a broad daylight attack.

In a statement, the Guerrero state prosecutor's office pledged to arrest those responsible for killing both the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan and his father, also a former mayor.

Local TV footage showed the facade of the municipal building riddled with bullets while people were heard screaming.

"According to information from the prosecutor's office, there have been 20 victims," public safety official Ricardo Mejia said during a press conference on Thursday.

State Attorney-General Sandra Luz Valdovinos had originally said Wednesday that there were 18 people killed and two injured in the attack.

Along with Mayor Conrado Mendoza, police officers and city council workers were also killed, the prosecutor's office told local media.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known, and Valdovinos said on Thursday there had been no arrests in the case.

On Twitter, Mendoza's leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) condemned the "cowardly murder."

"We demand justice, enough of impunity," the PRD wrote.

Following the attack, a defence body that includes both state and federal officers said it had deployed personnel to the area.

Guerrero governor and member of the ruling Morena party Evelyn Salgado said she had requested an expedited investigation into the mass shooting.

"There will be no impunity for the vicious aggression," she tweeted.

"I join the grief that overwhelms family and friends."

Los Tequileros gang

Local media said the attack was staged by Los Tequileros, a gang affiliated with the Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel.

Los Tequileros were previously active in San Miguel Totolapan for several years, mainly staging kidnappings in exchange for ransom money.

But the group's influence dwindled after the death of one of its leaders in 2018 in a gunfight with police.