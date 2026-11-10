Guinea-Bissau to investigate killing of rapper who criticised coup leaders

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BISSAU/DAKAR, Nov 10 - Guinea-Bissau's public prosecutor has set up a commission to investigate the murder of rapper and activist Vigario Luis Balanta, following pressure by the opposition and media to hold those responsible for the killing to account.

• Reuters previously reported that Balanta feared for his life prior to his killing in March, which drove the social and political movement he founded, known as Po' di Terra, underground

• Po' di Terra has accused the military-led government of protecting his killers

• The government, which seized power in a coup in November 2025, has previously condemned the killing and said it could not comment further until investigations finished

• In a statement on Monday, the prosecution's office said the commission will have 60 days to identify the suspects, the crimes committed and present its conclusions

• Po' di Terra, which like Balanta has criticised Guinea-Bissau's cycle of coups and violence, said on Tuesday it welcomed the move while calling for a rigorous, transparent and independent investigation

• "This commission is a sign that popular pressure and the demand for truth could not be ignored," the statement said. "Po' de Terra will not watch this process with naivety or passivity. We are following closely"

• Nado da Cunha, Po' di Terra's new leader, said the movement was determined to secure justice

• "We demand that this commission not serve for political dividends or cabinet manoeuvres to clean the image of institutions," he wrote in a text message from Brazil, where he is based for security reasons REUTERS