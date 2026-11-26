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FILE PHOTO: Soldiers patrol on the main road in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

BISSAU, Nov 26 - Guinea-Bissau's military leaders have decided to delay presidential and legislative elections by roughly two years, saying on Thursday that conditions were not in place to stick to the one-year transition promised after last year's coup.

• A decree issued by the transitional president, Major-General Horta Inta-a, said the elections initially scheduled for next month would instead take place in November 2028

• It said the West African country currently lacks the technical, material and financial requirements to organize a credible vote

• The army seized power in Guinea-Bissau last November, disrupting a presidential vote and overthrowing the incumbent, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was seeking a new term

• The regional bloc ECOWAS had called for a short, structured and transparent transition back to civilian rule

• In August, voters approved a constitutional change that gives the president more powers

• Last month Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said the necessary conditions were not in place for elections in December, though he did not provide a new timeline

• Guinea-Bissau, a small Portuguese-speaking West African country, has a long history of military coups and is a transit hub for cocaine bound for Europe REUTERS