Grid expectations: Asian green power network aims to speed up switch to renewables

SINGAPORE - An international group of Singapore and Australian research and corporate partners on Wednesday launched a network that aims to accelerate the creation of a regional green grid, a step that could help boost green energy investment in Asia and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Australian company Sun Cable, which is working to create a huge solar power plant in Australia to send electricity to Singapore, along with nine partners launched the research network, which comes as the region is looking to boost green energy to meet rapidly growing electricity demand.

A regional grid that connects Asean, parts of East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, India and other parts of the region is vital to really drive the green transition, said Mr Fraser Thompson, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Sun Cable.

He said the research partnership was meant to give a shot in the arm to efforts to create a regional grid.

“The aim of the network is to support the creation of a green grid across Asia. We need a very strong research and technology focus. Its aim is basically to support the collaboration and innovation we’ll need for a green grid,” he said in an interview.

Sun Cable commissioned a white paper - “Connecting Asia: One region, one grid” - to look at the potential of a regional grid, its benefits and the required level of support.

It estimated that achieving 15 per cent cross-border electricity trade every year in the Asia-Pacific by 2040 would create 870,000 jobs in the region. This would lead to a cut of up to 3.07 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, translating to about 8 per cent of global CO2 emissions.

The 15 per cent would also represent an estimated 3,335 Terawatt/hours of generation, equivalent to US$493 billion (S$700 billion) of electricity.

Mr Thompson said that at present, 13 per cent of electricity generated in Europe is traded among member states. In Asia, it is about 0.3 per cent.

A regional grid would help shift green energy from nations rich in renewable power, such as Laos, to others less able to generate it, such as Singapore.

Mr Thompson said there have long been discussions within Asean on developing a regional grid and some nations have created interconnectors. These developments mainly involve Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. Singapore is trialling hydropower imports from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia.

While the white paper is not meant to interfere with ongoing region grid discussions among Asean nations, the aim is to link up a myriad independent green energy research efforts in the region, he added.