Grace Fu to attend COP31 in Turkey to discuss carbon markets, climate adaptation

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Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be attending the annual UN climate conference COP31 in Turkey from Nov 15 to 21.

ANTALYA, Turkey — Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be attending the UN climate conference COP31 in Turkey from Nov 15 to 21 to discuss climate action with her counterparts, on topics such as carbon markets and climate adaptation.

Governments from nearly 200 countries are meeting at COP31 — which is held from Nov 9 to 20 in the city of Antalya — to n egotiate how the world can collectively do more to tackle climate change.

This year’s conference is taking place against a backdrop of wars, skyrocketing energy costs and rising costs of living. At the same time, climate-related disasters have also hit various countries.

At COP31, Fu will deliver Singapore’s national statement and participate in ministerial roundtables that aim to discuss efforts to accelerate emissions cuts before 2030.

She will also convene a high-level dialogue on advancing the carbon markets and bring together participating countries to share experiences and accelerate the delivery of high-integrity carbon credits.

The global trade in carbon credits is provided for under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the world’s climate pact that aims to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

The carbon markets are critical for promoting climate action as it allows countries to cooperate to achieve their climate targets.

For instance, large emitters can buy carbon credits generated in other jurisdictions to meet their climate targets, instead of just trying to reduce emissions within their own borders.

Singapore is part of the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets, a government-led initiative established in June 2025 t o strengthen corporate demand for high-integrity carbon credits.

Other countries that are part of it include France, Panama and Canada.

At COP31, Fu, who is the co-chair of the coalition, will join her counterparts in a roundtable to discuss priorities for its next phase of work.

Fu will also attend events on heat resilience and sustainable cooling to strengthen the Global Cooling Pledge, which aims to develop ways to cut carbon emissions from air-conditioning.

The inaugural Global Cooling Pledge Assembly was held in Singapore in September. That meeting set out practical approaches to safeguard water and food security, as well as schools, hospitals, workplaces and energy infrastructure during heatwaves.

She will also participate in several high-level events on climate adaptation and resilience, as well as the circular economy. The latter ensures that resources can be used for as long and as many times as possible.

Ahead of attending COP31, she will also visit Istanbul and Mersin from Nov 13 to 14 where she will meet Turkey’s Minister of Trade Prof Dr Omer Bolat to advance bilateral economic cooperation.

Fu, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, will also meet Singapore and Turkish business leaders to to deepen commercial ties and explore trade and investment opportunities in both countries and their wider regions.

In Mersin, she will visit Mersin International Port, which is a key gateway to Turkey. Singapore’s port operator PSA International is a majority shareholder in Mersin International Port.