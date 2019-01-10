GPC wants more clarity on MediShield Life coverage

The Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Health is asking the Health Ministry for more clarity on how many subsidised patients get full coverage under MediShield Life.

Three years since its launch, questions are being raised on why two in 10 patients are not getting full cover, and if this needs to be addressed.

GPC chairman Chia Shi Lu told The Straits Times that claim limits were based on data for the previous decade, and "this may not be an accurate reflection of needs and costs today". He said questions on the adequacy of the cover have been filed for Monday's Parliament sitting.

The Singapore National Eye Centre recently said it will revise its fees after an ST article highlighted how an 83-year-old retiree was able to claim just $4.50 for his $4,477 subsidised bill for an eye procedure.

