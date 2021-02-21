Govts keep up virus fight with tighter borders, lockdown extensions

COPENHAGEN/BERLIN • Countries in Europe and the Americas are tightening their borders and extending social distancing measures amid worries over the rise in Covid-19 cases linked to the more contagious variants.

Denmark announced on Friday the closure of a number of border crossings from Germany and tightened security at others following a cluster outbreak in a German town close to the border.

A statement published on the Justice Ministry's website cited a rise in infections in the town of Flensburg, close to the Danish border.

"Therefore we are now introducing considerably more intense border checks and closing a number of smaller border crossings along the Danish-German border," Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in the statement.

In total, 13 crossings will be closed outright and nine others will see increased security.

In Germany, Mr Lothar Wieler, president of the nation's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute, warned on Friday that the country could see a new spike in coronavirus infections in the coming weeks.

"We may once again be at a turning point," Mr Wieler told a news conference. "The downward trend of the last few weeks is apparently no longer continuing."

Germany is still in a Covid-19 lockdown, which is scheduled to last until at least March 7. Strict contact restrictions apply and non-essential shops, restaurants and leisure facilities are closed.

"The desire for an end to the lockdown is palpable," said Health Minister Jens Spahn. "But we have to be very careful and cautious in the process of opening to avoid gambling away what we have achieved as well."

Meanwhile, business activity across the euro zone contracted again this month as lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus spread hammered the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, even as factories had their busiest month in three years.

With daily reported infections still high, governments have been encouraging citizens in the 19 euro zone countries to stay home and closed much of the continent's hospitality industry, while factories have largely remained open.

In Canada, the government of Ontario province has scrapped plans to allow more businesses to reopen in Toronto after city officials warned it would be a deadly mistake.

Stay-at-home orders will remain in place until at least March 8 in Canada's largest city and financial centre, as well as two other regions of the province. Toronto had been expected to return to less-stringent measures tomorrow.

"These are difficult but necessary decisions, in order to protect against Covid-19 variants and maintain the progress we have all made together," Canadian Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement on Friday.

The reversal came after municipal officials, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, urged Ontario Premier Doug Ford to slow down reopening plans, which would have allowed struggling retailers to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Brazil, the third country in the world to breach 10 million coronavirus cases after India and the United States, has been seeing infections pick up speed in recent weeks as a new variant spreads amid a shortage of vaccines.

"We should be extremely concerned about the numbers and this new variant, which could be more dangerous," said Dr Estevao Urbano, an infectious disease expert and director at Brazil's Infectology Society.

