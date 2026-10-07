Google, Unity launch platform to create video games from prompts

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The initiative, called Playground, will “put game creation in the hands of millions of new creators, and bring new experiences to billions of players worldwide”.

Alphabet’s Google and gaming tools developer Unity Software announced a new platform that will allow people to create video games from simple text prompts, marking the latest incursion of generative artificial intelligence into artistic and creative industries.

The initiative, called Playground, will “put game creation in the hands of millions of new creators, and bring new experiences to billions of players worldwide”, the companies said in a statement on Oct 7.

With its debut, Playground will let people 18 and older generate and customise games using natural language prompts, “no coding required”.

Later in 2026, a new expanded creation experience called Unity Spark, will be integrated with Playground, providing “robust, professional-level” mechanics and high-fidelity 3D capabilities.

Creators will be able to build “immersive, superlative experiences” with a simple text prompt, according to the release.

Playground builds on Google’s push into world models, a type of AI that generates virtual environments in real time from text prompts, rather than just video.

Google’s prototype tool for creating such worlds, Project Genie, spooked Wall Street in January and sent gaming stocks sharply lower, as investors parsed the threat of AI tools and their potential to upend video games.

The market reaction on Oct 7 was more muted. Unity shares were little changed while shares in Roblox, a gaming platform where people create their own games, were down less than 1%.

Google had fallen behind rivals including OpenAI and Anthropic on the AI frontier, but its newly announced Gemini 4 Argon model is seen as helping it catch up.

World models and multimodality, the ability of AI to work with inputs including images, audio and video, in addition to text, have long been understood as Google’s technological strengths.

Google and Unity’s partnership “could reduce fears that AI will make Unity’s core game-building software less necessary, while posing limited medium-term risk to Roblox’s advantage as a social gaming platform,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Nathan Naidu wrote in a note to investors.

The introduction of Unity Spark later in 2026 “could broaden Unity’s creator base and support its game-development business”, which represent about a third of sales. BLOOMBERG