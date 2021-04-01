Google to contribute $40m to EU fund fighting fake news

BRUSSELS/ WASHINGTON • Alphabet unit Google will contribute €25 million (S$39.5 million) to the newly set up European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, the company said yesterday, amid criticism that tech giants are not doing enough to debunk online disinformation.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the United States election last year spurred a massive spike in misinformation, with some critics blaming social media for not being more proactive in tackling the issue while regulators have indicated they may take action via heavy-handed restrictions.

The European Media and Information Fund, launched by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute last week, aims to enlist researchers, fact checkers, not-for-profit and other public interest-oriented bodies to help in the fight against fake news.

The fund has a duration of five years.

"While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year, it has proven more important than ever for people to access accurate information, and sort facts from fiction," Mr Matt Brittin, head of Google's EMEA Business & Operations, said in a blog post.

The European Digital Media Observatory, a European Commission project set up last year that includes fact checkers and academic researchers, will evaluate and select the projects.

Yesterday, two advocacy groups called on the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether apps that Google's Play Store labels as "Teacher approved" are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads at children.

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) and the Centre for Digital Democracy cited, among other evidence, reports from three separate research groups since last June that concluded Play Store apps aimed at children quietly transmitted data about users to other companies.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google's Play Store is the default option for downloading apps on nearly every Android smartphone and tablet in the US.

To address concerns from parents about kid-safe apps, Google markets some as meant for families and even "Teacher approved".

The company last year said it derives labels by asking teachers across the US to rate apps on factors such as "age appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight".

In a complaint filed to the FTC, the advocacy groups contend that Google's labelling is deceptive because some apps are violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or Coppa.

"What we hope will happen here is that the FTC and Google reach a settlement in which Google Play would be required to actually enforce its own requirements for developers that children's apps comply with Coppa," said Ms Angela Campbell, chair of CCFC's board.

In 2019, Google started asking developers to specify when their apps are targeted at children to help better enforce its policy requiring compliance with Coppa.

The move followed a 2018 complaint that raised concerns about the app store's enforcement measures.

REUTERS