Google fined $354m as France tackles big tech ad power

PARIS • Google has agreed to pay a €220 million (S$354 million) fine to settle a French antitrust probe over its abuse of power in online advertising.

The French Competition Authority said Google has been unfairly sending business to its advertising server and its online-ad auction house, to the detriment of rivals. In addition to the fine, Google promised to remedy the situation by improving the interoperability of its Google Ad Manager services for third parties.

"The decision fining Google is particularly significant as it is the first throughout the world to tackle complex algorithmic auction processes used for online display advertising," Ms Isabelle de Silva, who heads France's Autorite de la concurrence, said in a statement yesterday.

With separate cases into Google, Apple and Facebook, French antitrust regulators are starting to rein in anti-competitive behaviour in online advertising.

While Google's case ended with a fine, Facebook last week tried to avoid that by making commitments to placate regulators.

The Google case stems from a complaint lodged in 2019 by tycoon Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, French newspaper Le Figaro and Belgian media group Rossel La Voix. It is not the first time Google has attracted French antitrust scrutiny over online advertising, having been fined €150 million in 2019.

