Google deletes accounts tied to Iranian influence campaign

SAN FRANCISCO • Google announced on Thursday that it has deleted 58 accounts with ties to Iran on its video platform YouTube and its other sites, the latest sign that foreign agents from around the world increasingly seek to spread disinformation on a broad array of popular websites.

The new removals targeted 39 channels on YouTube, which had more than 13,000 views in the United States, as well as 13 accounts on the social networking site Google+ and six accounts on Blogger, its blogging platform, the company said.

Google's senior vice-president of global affairs Kent Walker said in a blog post that each of the accounts had ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, which is tied to Iran's ayatollah, and that they "disguised their connection to this effort".

Google's announcement comes days after Facebook suspended hundreds of accounts on its site and photo-sharing app Instagram that originated in Iran as well as Russia, and Twitter made a similar move.

At the time, YouTube confirmed it had removed one account, called Liberty Front Press, which appeared to have connections to Iranian state media.

Google also revealed on Thursday that it took down 42 additional channels on YouTube that had ties to the Russian government's online troll army, called the Internet Research Agency, since the firm testified to Congress in November.

Facebook had acted on a tip from cyber-security firm FireEye, which later shared its findings with Google and Twitter.

In response, Google briefed law enforcement officials and congressional investigators about its findings on Thursday, the firm said.

The revelations of further coordinated inauthentic activity online are likely to grab the attention of lawmakers.

The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to question top executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter next month on their efforts to protect their platforms from disinformation and other digital ills.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that it had found evidence of a Russia-backed effort to spoof key websites, including those for conservative think-tanks, in an apparent bid to hack into visitors to those pages.

In its blog post, Google said it recently took similar actions to block "attempts by state-sponsored actors in various countries to target political campaigns, journalists, activists, and academics located around the world".

Google said it most recently notified Gmail users who received suspicious e-mail "from a wide range of countries" on Monday.

WASHINGTON POST