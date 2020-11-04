Goni heads for Vietnam, after battering Philippines

UNITED NATIONS • The United Nations, its partners and the Philippine government are assessing damage from deadly typhoon Goni, which is now moving towards central Vietnam.

Goni, the Philippines' 18th storm this year, is also the strongest typhoon since Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Goni has left at least 20 people dead as it crossed the Philippines, including six on Catanduanes and 14 in nearby Albay province on Luzon, the authorities said.

There has been extensive flooding and damage to homes and infrastructure in Catanduanes and Albay provinces, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mr Robert Kaufman, country head for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said yesterday that it could take months to restore power to the Catanduanes island of 260,000 people.

Making matters worse, in Albay province, home to the Mayon volcano, lava deposits liquefied and streamed downhill to bury at least 300 houses in Guinbatan.

Non-government agencies, civil society, UN agencies and church groups are conducting an assessment in Albay province following a request by the local authorities. Some 18,000 farmers have been affected.

In central Vietnam, 300,000 homes have been flooded or damaged by a series of storms since early last month, including typhoon Molave last week, which left 36 people dead and 46 others missing. Now, Goni is expected to become the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year, OCHA said.

The UN over the weekend released the Vietnam floods response plan, calling for US$40 million (S$54 million) to help 177,000 of the most vulnerable flood-affected people in the central provinces for the next six months.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross said it would contribute $50,000 to the Philippine Red Cross to support its disaster relief efforts for typhoon Goni.

This comes on the back of the Singapore Red Cross' contribution of US$75,000 in total to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam on Oct 20.

HOW TO HELP

Members of the public who wish to donate towards humanitarian aid for displaced survivors or recovery and resilience efforts may do so through the Singapore Red Cross at www.redcross.give.asia/seafloods2020 Donations can also be made via PayNow to UEN S86CC0370EGEN (indicate "Southeast Asia Floods 2020" in the remarks).

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of Singapore Red Cross, said: "The successive typhoons and heavy rain have exacerbated the already-challenging situation caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"The situation is expected to worsen in the coming weeks and we must work together to prevent this humanitarian crisis from escalating further."

The organisation is also helping the affected areas with short-term recovery projects such as the rebuilding of toilets as well as livelihood support for the victims.

The Singapore Red Cross has activated its "Restoring Family Links" service to help Singaporeans and others locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster. They can e-mail rfl@redcross.sg for assistance.

