Golden Week of travel for millions

The crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province yesterday. China State Railway Group said a total of 108 million train trips are expected to be made during the travel rush that began on Monday and will last until Oct 8. People in China are enjoying the Golden Week holiday, which is typically a time for families in the country to reunite. The holiday starts with National Day today and runs until Oct 8. This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival will also be celebrated today.