The crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province yesterday. China State Railway Group said a total of 108 million train trips are expected to be made during the travel rush that began on Monday and will last until Oct 8. People in China are enjoying the Golden Week holiday, which is typically a time for families in the country to reunite. The holiday starts with National Day today and runs until Oct 8. This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival will also be celebrated today.
Golden Week of travel for millions
Published16 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2020, with the headline 'Golden Week of travel for millions'.
