‘Golden passport’: A Plan B for the rich and a rear exit and safe haven for crooks

SINGAPORE - It is called a “golden passport”, and it is legal to have one.

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, Snapchat’s founder Evan Spiegel and libertarian venture capitalist Peter Thiel have one.

But the perks and privileges that go with it – and the ease of getting one – have given many bad actors a convenient way to hide their loot, launder dirty money or skip jail time.

Jho Low, the Malaysian ex-financier who is now one of the world’s most wanted fugitives, has several, according to reports.

Low was issued an investment-based citizenship passport from St Kitts and Nevis, a tiny Caribbean island nation in the West Indies, in 2011. His citizenship there was revoked in 2018 following full-scale international investigations into the scandal of 1MDB, or 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He is believed to hold a Maltese passport as well, and in 2015, obtained a Cypriot passport.

Several of the suspects in a massive money laundering scam uncovered in Singapore this week hold multiple passports, investigations showed.

Though the nine men and one woman, aged between 31 and 44, arrested on Tuesday are originally from Fujian province, in China, they hold multiple passports issued by Vanuatu, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Turkey and Cambodia.

A golden passport is one granted by a country in exchange for a big investment or a donation.

Each year, about 50,000 people get a second citizenship via this route, according to Dr Kristin Surak, an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and author of the book The Golden Passport: Global Mobility For Millionaires.

The number excludes those getting long-term residency instead of citizenship.

Investment Migration Insider, a migration-focused magazine, values the golden passport industry at roughly US$21.4 billion (S$29 billion). By 2025, it will generate US$100 billion in revenues for nations benefitting from it.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), over 100 countries offer some variation of citizenship-for-investment/donation programmes.

Most have robust mechanisms in place to prevent abuse.