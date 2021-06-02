Global warming to blame for 1 in 3 heat-related deaths: Study

PARIS • More than a third of summer heat-related fatalities are due to climate change, researchers said, warning of even higher death tolls as global temperatures climb.

Previous research on how climate change affects human health has mostly projected future risks from heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and other extreme events made worse by global warming.

How much worse depends on how quickly humanity curbs carbon emissions, which hit record levels in 2019 but dipped sharply during the pandemic.

But a new study by an international team of 70 experts is one of the first - and the largest - to look at health consequences that have already happened, the authors said.

The findings, published in Nature Climate Change on Monday, were stark. Data from 732 locations in 43 countries spread across every inhabited continent revealed that, on average, 37 per cent of all heat-related deaths can be attributed directly to global warming.

"Climate change is not something in the distant future," senior author Antonio Gasparrini, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said. "We can already measure negative impacts on health, in addition to the known environmental and ecological effects."

The authors said their methods - if extended worldwide - would add up to more than 100,000 heat-related deaths per year laid squarely at the feet of man-made climate change.

That number could be an underestimate because two of the regions for which data was largely missing - South Asia and Central Africa - are known to be especially vulnerable to extreme heat deaths.

The 100,000 figure is consistent with a recent analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations (IHME), published in The Lancet.

IHME calculated just over 300,000 heat-related deaths worldwide from all causes in 2019. If just over a third of those deaths are due to climate change, as Professor Gasparrini's team reported, the global total would indeed be more than 100,000.

India accounted for over a third of the total in the IHME tally, and four of the five worst-hit countries were in South Asia and Central Africa.

The researchers found that it is not the increase in average summer temperature - up 1.5 deg C since 1991 in the locations examined - that boosted death rates, but heatwaves: how long they last, night-time temperatures and humidity levels.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE