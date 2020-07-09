Global coronavirus tally passes 12m, with 547k deaths

The world has surpassed 12 million cases of the coronavirus, including 547,000 deaths, with the United States accounting for a quarter of the infections and still setting daily records, and some nations struggling to keep a lid on new cases as they try to restart their economies.

The worldwide tally hit the 12 million mark last night, according to data website Worldometer.

In the US, about two dozen states have reported alarming upswings of daily caseloads in the past two weeks, a sign that efforts to control the transmission of the virus have failed in large parts of the country.

There was a record of more than 60,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This pushed the nationwide tally past three million, with the virus affecting nearly one out of every 100 Americans. Fatalities from the disease total about 134,000.

Despite the fast-rising numbers, President Donald Trump insisted the US was "in a good place", shrugging off an assessment from top immunologist Anthony Fauci that "we are still knee-deep in the first wave of Covid-19 infections".

Mr Trump also formally started the US' withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), making good on his threats to deprive the United Nations body of its top funding source over its response to the coronavirus.

The WHO, meanwhile, acknowledged the "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, which an international group of scientists found can stay aloft for hours in tiny droplets in stagnant air and infect people as they inhale. This risk is highest in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation, and may help explain super-spreading events in meat packing plants, churches and restaurants in some countries.

The WHO said it would put out a new scientific brief within days.

Researchers around the globe, including in Singapore, which registered 158 cases yesterday to bring its total to 45,298, are also embarking on studies to observe the long-term impact of Covid-19 in patients - for instance, to see if it damages the heart. The study, helmed by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, will monitor more than 500 patients here for two years.

Meanwhile, countries are reconsidering renewing their lockdowns as the number of infections continues to rise.

Iran, billed as the Middle East's deadliest hot spot, said yesterday that its deaths from the virus had surpassed 12,000. The authorities are considering reimposing measures such as movement controls and school closures in Teheran, as total cases rose to over 248,000.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday that the country should slow down the return of its citizens from abroad amid a fresh outbreak in the second-most populous state of Victoria.

The border between Victoria and New South Wales - the busiest in the country - was closed, and around 4.9 million residents in the Victorian capital of Melbourne returned to a partial lockdown at midnight yesterday following a spike in cases in the city.

The renewed lockdown will last for at least six weeks, closing down public places such as cafes, restaurants and gyms, and confining residents to their homes except for essential business.

Victoria reported 134 new cases yesterday, well over the low single-digit daily increases of Australia's other seven states and territories. Nationwide, there are more than 8,800 cases and 106 deaths.

Indonesia reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases yesterday, with 1,853 infections. The country's tally now stands at 68,079, with 3,359 deaths.

In Hong Kong, there were fears of a renewed community spread after the city reported 24 new cases yesterday, with 19 of them being local infections. This spike came after the city reported mostly imported cases for months.

Hong Kong has 1,324 infections so far, and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, Thailand expects to delay plans for so-called travel bubbles, given a resurgence in infections in countries that had managed to contain the initial outbreak.

The Thai authorities partially lifted a three-month ban on foreign visitors this month and had been planning to further boost tourism by creating travel bubbles later in the year with places such as Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

In Brazil - the second-worst hit country in the world, with more than 1.6 million cases and over 66,000 deaths - President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19, after months of downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus.

Mr Bolsonaro, who said he had experienced only mild symptoms so far, insisted his approach to the pandemic was correct. The far-right leader has consistently ignored containment measures such as social distancing.

Brazil accounts for the biggest share of infections in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the caseload has now surpassed three million.

