Global trust in virus vaccine rising but attitudes vary: Poll

LONDON • People's willingness to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is rising around the world, and more than half of those asked said they would take the shot if it were offered next week, an updated survey of global vaccine confidence has found.

But attitudes and confidence vary widely in the 15 countries covered in the survey, with France showing high levels of scepticism and some Asian countries showing declining trust in vaccines, while some European nations see rising confidence.

Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November last year, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40 per cent would be willing to get vaccinated.

The survey, which was co-led by YouGov and Imperial College London's Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI), found that people in Britain were the most willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine, at 78 per cent, followed by Denmark at 67 per cent.

France had the highest proportion of respondents who said they would not take a vaccine - at 44 per cent, but saw a doubling in the proportion who strongly agreed that they would take a vaccine, from 15 per cent last November to 30 per cent last month.

In Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, the willingness to take a vaccine has dropped since last November, with Japan showing the least preparedness, followed by Singapore.

Dr David Nabarro, the IGHI's co-director and a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert on Covid-19, said: "As vaccines will play a vital role in controlling the pandemic, leaders must act now to help more people understand the benefits of being vaccinated against Covid-19 and make sure that no one is left behind."

The survey, released yesterday, is part of efforts by the WHO and other bodies to monitor health-related behaviour and attitudes during the pandemic.

Since April last year, researchers have surveyed more than 470,000 people worldwide. This most recent survey ran from Jan 4 to 24.

REUTERS