Global push to drive down cost of technology to remove CO2

Stopping the planet from overheating is going to take more than just cutting carbon emissions.

While that step is vital, saving the world from climate change also means removing billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, the United Nations and leading carbon market practitioners said, because so much CO2 has been pumped into the atmosphere by humans.

Money is flowing into emerging carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies, including an initiative worth about US$200 million (S$275 million) by leading carbon project developer and advisory South Pole.

Under this scheme, five global firms have pledged to buy carbon removal offsets, which are currently expensive and from largely experimental investments.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ecosperity conference at Marina Bay Sands yesterday, South Pole chief executive Renat Heuberger said nascent technologies that suck CO2 from the air are going to become increasingly vital to ensure that the world limits global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

The global aim is to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a key goal of the United Nations' Paris climate agreement. But that is not enough.

"We have to go to negative emissions globally. We have to suck out the emissions that are currently in the atmosphere if there is to be a chance to stay on the 1.5 deg C trajectory," said Mr Heuberger, 45, whose Switzerland-based firm is one of the world's largest carbon project developers and advisories.

Singapore investment company Temasek's newly announced green investment arm GenZero is South Pole's largest investor.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, South Pole announced its NextGen initiative, which has committed to buying one million carbon removal credits from a range of projects by 2025. This will help provide the projects with secure revenue streams and drive down the cost of the carbon removal technologies.

While NextGen's one-million-tonne purchase plan might seem small, Mr Heuberger said that last year, CO2 removed by CDR technology totalled 70,000 tonnes.

The five founding buyers of the credits are Boston Consulting Group, private banking firm LGT, shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, reinsurance company Swiss Re and banking group UBS.

The funding pledged by the firms, which is confidential, will provide a route to market for CDR offsets and help fund project development, Mr Heuberger said.

In April this year, the Frontier fund pledged US$925 million to buying offsets from start-ups that remove CO2 from the air. The fund, owned by Stripe, is also funded by Alphabet, Shopify, Meta and McKinsey, among others.

Earlier this week, Singapore's Climate Impact X and Puro.earth of Finland announced a partnership that aims to increase the availability of nature-and technology-based carbon removal credits.

At present, carbon removal methods such as biochar and enhanced weathering are costly, at about US$100 or more per tonne of CO2 removed.

For direct air capture, where machines remove CO2 from the air and store it underground, costs range from US$100 to US$300, according to the UN climate panel.

But prices are expected to fall as more investment flows in and projects scale up.

Mr Heuberger said the average target price for each carbon removal credit under NextGen is about US$200, and the firm expects more buyers to come on board.

Removing billions of tonnes of CO2 over the coming decades will be costly - in the trillions of dollars, Mr Heuberger said.

"What's the alternative? If you don't do it, we're going to two or three degrees of global warming," he said, which would trigger massive loss of global gross domestic product.