Global leaders react to Brazil President Lula's reelection

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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, embraces a supporter outside his residence on the day of the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 - Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidential election on Sunday, defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.

Here are reactions from global leaders:

MEXICAN PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM:

"Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won. Congratulations, President Lula!"

PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT SANTIAGO PENA:

"Congratulations Lula on your election as president of Brazil. I salute the Brazilian people for this great democratic journey.

"Paraguay and Brazil share a common agenda of integration and development. We will continue working together for the well-being of our people."

URUGUYAN PRESIDENT YAMANDU ORSI:

"I just spoke with the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a friend.

"I congratulated him on the victory and on the democratic celebration that an electoral process represents."

BOLIVIAN PRESIDENT RODRIGO PAZ:

"I congratulate President Lula on his victory. Bolivia and Brazil are neighboring and brother countries, united by a shared history and common challenges.

"We will continue working together to strengthen our relationship and generate more opportunities for our nations."

CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL:

"Dear brother Lula, on behalf of the Cuban government and people, I congratulate you for this historic victory that ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leadership."

PANAMANIAN PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO:

"I congratulate the Brazilian people for this democratic day and especially President Lula for the victory! We will continue working together for our countries." REUTERS