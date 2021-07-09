Global Covid-19 death toll crosses 4 million

NEW YORK • The global death toll from Covid-19 has crossed four million, as a growing disparity in vaccine access leaves poorer nations exposed to outbreaks of more infectious strains.

Even as rapid vaccine roll-outs allow life to start to return to normal in countries like Britain and the United States, it has taken just 82 days for the latest million deaths, compared with 92 days for the previous million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The real toll could be far higher than reported because of inconsistent calculations around the world. The developing world is shouldering a rising death toll, reported Bloomberg.

India accounted for 26 per cent of the increase from three million to four million deaths, and Brazil about 18 per cent. By comparison, the US, where more than 332 million vaccine shots have been administered, accounted for about 4 per cent of the rise.

Britain accounted for just 1,000 of the extra deaths, or 0.1 per cent, the data showed.

The US and Britain had accounted for a far higher share of new deaths worldwide prior to April, reflecting how fast vaccination has brought about stunning turnarounds in their pandemic performances over the past three months.

"Vaccine equity is the greatest immediate moral test of our times," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking the gloomy milestone. "It is also a practical necessity. Until everyone is vaccinated, everyone is under threat."

Mr Guterres said he will call on all countries with vaccine production capacity, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and international financial institutions able to deal with the relevant pharmaceutical companies to create an emergency task force to at least double vaccine production and ensure equitable distribution.

"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling the four million figure an underestimate of the true toll.

Dr Tedros castigated rich countries for hoarding vaccines and protective equipment and accused them of acting "as though the pandemic is already over" by relaxing restrictions, reported Agence France-Presse.

The spread of the more transmissible Delta variant is also causing outbreaks in rich countries where vaccination rates are lagging.

Sydney, Australia's largest city, on Wednesday extended its lockdown for at least a week to stamp out an outbreak that has now reached almost 400 cases.

Taiwan, which had largely suppressed the virus through last year, now has lost more than 700 lives after a resurgence earlier this year.

Mexico, which has the world's fourth-highest overall death toll, saw its share of the latest million deaths drop about 5 percentage points from the previous million, the likely result of post-infection immunity, some vaccination and proximity to the US.

Peru, already one of the hardest-hit countries during the pandemic, updated its official death toll last month, adding more than 110,000 fatalities than previously reported.

The South American nation contributed about 4 per cent of the latest million deaths.

While Thailand had registered barely 100 deaths when the global toll reached three million, a surge in infections has sent the toll to more than 2,000, threatening the nation's target to fully reopen in about 100 days.

Other South-east Asian nations have also seen deaths climb. Malaysia and the Philippines each added more than 3,000 fatalities since the previous global milestone was reached in April.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has been involved in coronavirus relief efforts across Asia. In India, the organisation has supplied over $6 million worth of medical equipment, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and surgical masks, among other items, to 14 states across the country.

The humanitarian agency had received over $7.5 million in donations for the relief effort and plans to undertake future activities for livelihood support and strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure.

The SRC has launched a second public appeal to raise funds for other South Asian and South-east Asian countries, which will be channelled towards the purchase of oxygen supplies, personal protective equipment and other supplies.

It has already donated medical equipment to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. It has also contributed $125,000 to the local Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Malaysia for the purchase of supplies and for relief efforts.