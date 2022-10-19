Global CO2 emissions to grow less than 1% on green energy, EV expansion: IEA

SINGAPORE - Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuel combustion are expected to grow by just under 1 per cent this year because of a strong expansion of renewables and electric vehicles, defying concerns about the effects of the current energy crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Last year’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine has led to a surge in demand for fossil fuels, especially gas and coal as Russia cut off supplies to Europe.

An IEA analysis shows that fossil fuel CO2 emissions are on course to increase by close to 300 million tonnes in 2022 to 33.8 billion tonnes – a far smaller rise than their jump of nearly 2 billion tonnes in 2021. This year’s increase is driven by power generation and by the aviation sector, as air travel rebounds from pandemic lows.

The IEA said the rise in global CO2 emissions this year would have been much larger – more than tripling to reach close to 1 billion tonnes – were it not for the major deployments of renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles (EVs) around the world.

Even though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has propped up global coal demand in 2022 by making natural gas far more expensive, the relatively small increase in coal emissions has been considerably outweighed by the expansion of renewables, IEA said..

The combined result is that the CO2 intensity of the world’s energy supply is set to improve slightly in 2022, resuming a years-long trend of consistent improvement disrupted last year by the economic recovery from Covid-19.

Burning fossil fuels is the main source of greenhouse gas emissions heating up the plant and changing the world’s climate.

The findings come less than three weeks before delegates from nearly 200 nations gather in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh for the COP27 climate talks, where emissions cuts will be a top focus.

The United Nations’ climate science panel said deep emissions cuts must happen this decade to avert catastrophic climate impacts, such as the floods in Pakistan, Hurricane Ian in Florida and the summer heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.

“The global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a scramble by many countries to use other energy sources to replace the natural gas supplies that Russia has withheld from the market. The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” said IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol.

He said policy actions by governments are driving structural changes in the energy economy. “Those changes are set to accelerate thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months,” he said.

Solar and wind are leading an increase in global renewable electricity generation in 2022 of more than 700 terawatt-hours (TWh), the largest annual rise on record, IEA said. Without this increase, global CO2 emissions would be more than 600 million tonnes higher this year.

The rapid deployment of solar and wind is on course to account for two-thirds of the growth in renewable power generation.

While electricity generation from both wind and solar is growing far more than any other source in 2022, coal is expected to post the next largest increase as some countries revert to coal use in response to soaring natural gas prices.