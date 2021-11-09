Global cases close to 250m even as Delta surge eases

NEW YORK • Global Covid-19 cases neared 250 million yesterday, with some countries in eastern Europe experiencing record outbreaks even as the surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant eases and many nations resume trade and tourism.

The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36 per cent over the past three months, but the coronavirus is still infecting some 50 million people every 90 days. By contrast, it took nearly a year to record the first 50 million cases.

Health experts are optimistic that many nations have put the worst of the pandemic behind them thanks to vaccines and natural exposure, but they warned that colder weather and upcoming holiday gatherings could contribute to fresh surges of cases.

"We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus... where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death," Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist at the World Health Organisation, said last week.

Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases.

Eastern Europe has among the lowest vaccination rates in the region. More than half of all new infections globally were from European countries, with a million new infections about every four days.

Several Russian regions said they could impose more restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown as the country sees a record number of deaths from the disease.

In Germany, despite much higher levels of vaccination, the infection rate rose to its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

By contrast, Japan recorded no daily Covid-19 deaths on Sunday for the first time in over a year. Vaccinations have increased to cover over 70 per cent of its population.

Several world leaders have stressed the need to improve vaccination programmes around the world, particularly in the poorest countries.

About half the world's population have yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Less than 5 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

Improving vaccine access will be on the agenda of meetings of the powerful Asia-Pacific trade group Apec, hosted virtually by New Zealand this week.

Apec members, which include Russia, China and the United States, pledged at a meeting in June to expand sharing and manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines and lift trade barriers for medicines.

"Together we are continuing to keep supply chains functioning and are supporting trade in critical medical supplies - including testing kits, PPE and now vaccines," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

The World Health Organisation and other aid groups last month appealed to leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies to fund a US$23.4 billion (S$31.6 billion) plan to bring Covid-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12 months.

REUTERS