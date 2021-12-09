Glaxo-Medicago vaccine effective against Delta variant in trial

NEW YORK • A Covid-19 vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline and Canada's Medicago demonstrated 71 per cent efficacy against multiple variants of the disease in a positive outcome for the pandemic latecomers.

The companies also found that the plant-based vaccine showed 75 per cent efficacy against the highly infectious Delta variant and nearly 89 per cent efficacy against the Gamma variant first identified in Brazil, according to the advanced-stage trial results published on Tuesday.

No vaccinated participants developed severe disease and no serious side effects were reported in the study on about 24,000 people.

The Omicron variant was not circulating at the time of the trial, but the company is planning to test the shot against the strain. The drugmakers will be seeking authorisation from regulators in Canada soon and have started the filing process with the US Food and Drug Administration and the British medicines regulator.

Glaxo and Medicago are among a second wave of vaccines coming into play after companies such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca moved more quickly and had their vaccines authorised a year ago.

Despite being the world's largest vaccine maker pre-pandemic, Glaxo does not have a Covid-19 shot on the market yet. While many high-income countries are now advanced in their vaccine programmes, multiple shots are needed to vaccinate the global population and governments are considering which booster shots to offer.

The partners have a deal with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million doses of the vaccine and are in talks with other countries about potential agreements, according to Medicago president and CEO Takashi Nagao.

"Not many manufacturers have been able to do the study at this kind of juncture when there is no original ancestral strain circulating any more, so that's the uniqueness of our data," Mr Nagao said in an interview.

The shot was given on a 1:1 vaccine-placebo ratio in the trial. There were 39 Covid-19 cases in the vaccinated group and 118 in the unvaccinated one. The shot was tested on a diverse group of people both in terms of age and ethnicity with good results across the board, but more analysis is needed, Mr Nagao said.

If approved, the vaccine will be the first plant-derived shot for human use in the world. Glaxo is providing its adjuvant technology - substances that can enhance the response to vaccines - for the shot.

The company is also planning booster studies and paediatric trials for the vaccine. Given the stage of the crisis, the companies are pursuing a full rather than emergency licence in most countries, including Britain.

