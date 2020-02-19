'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after Storm Dennis

BALLYCOTTON (Ireland) • A "ghost ship" drifting without a crew for more than a year washed ashore on Ireland's south coast in high seas caused by Storm Dennis, the republic's coast guard said.

The abandoned 77m cargo ship MV Alta ran aground on rocks outside the village of Ballycotton near Cork, Ireland's second city, bringing its voyage to an end.

The Alta's odyssey began in September 2018 when it became disabled in the mid-Atlantic en route from Greece to Haiti.

Its 10 crew members spent 20 days on board the listless ship as it floated 2,220km south-east of Bermuda, before they were taken off by the crew of a US Coast Guard cutter.

At the time, the US Coast Guard said it was working with the then Tanzanian-flagged ship's owner to arrange a tug back to shore.

But the question of the ship's subsequent movements then became clouded.

Maritime news site Fleetmon reported receiving correspondence from the alleged owner, saying the ship had been twice hijacked from Guyana in the process of being salvaged.

The next official sighting of the 44-year-old vessel came in August last year when British Royal Navy ice patrol ship, the HMS Protector, found the Alta floating crewless in the mid-Atlantic.

"We closed the vessel to make contact and offer our assistance, but no one replied," according to the ship's Twitter feed.

The Alta's journey ended on the rocks over the weekend as Storm Dennis raged, lashing Ireland with heavy rain and winds of up to 110kmh.

The Irish Coast Guard said a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene last Sunday but no crew was found.

Cork County Council said on Monday that there was no sign of pollution spills in the area around the ship and that a contractor would board the vessel at low tide yesterday for further assessment.

"Consultations are continuing between the Irish Coast Guard, Cork County Council, the Receiver of Wrecks and other relevant bodies in relation to the future of the wreck," it said in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE