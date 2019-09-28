World News Day: Ghost patients, scammers haunt Philippine health system

As a member of Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth), patient Maria (not her real name) was getting free dialysis treatment at a city centre in Quezon, Philippines.

The state insurer's health insurance coverage entitles each PhilHealth member to 90 free dialysis sessions a year.

Maria died in March 2016, but PhilHealth continued to pay for the rest of the dialysis treatments at 2,600 pesos (S$70) each.

Dead patients undergoing kidney dialysis, ghost patients getting cancer treatments and fake members are just some of the fraudulent schemes that led to at least 154 billion pesos in losses at PhilHealth.

The state-owned corporation manages the health insurance of public and private employees and their dependants, as well as poor beneficiaries.

In June, the Philippine Daily Inquirer uncovered massive corruption in the health insurance agency, bleeding billions of pesos from health premiums paid by its 105 million members and beneficiaries.

A former employee of WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Centre Corp, Mr Edwin Roberto, disclosed how he had been filing PhilHealth claims using the names of dead patients for non-existent dialysis sessions since March 2016 upon the instruction of one of his employers.

Owners of the clinic prepared the claims and told the centre's employees to copy the patients' signatures from their medical records so that these claims could be submitted to PhilHealth, he said.

Mr Roberto told reporters that he and fellow former employee Liezel Santos went directly to the PhilHealth office in January to follow up on the status of their complaints about WellMed, but the visit was futile.

Apart from turning a blind eye to payments for kidney dialysis treatments of dead patients, the list of fraudulent acts that corrupt PhilHealth officials and personnel knew about includes cancer treatments for fictitious members, fake payment receipts of overseas workers as well as hospitals overcharging by declaring ailments like cough and common colds as pneumonia.

Overseas Filipino worker Marveleca Bautista-Jauod is just another victim embroiled in the schemes of conniving PhilHealth employees and fraudsters.

BEHIND THE STORY

The Philippine Daily Inquirer investigative team first scratched the surface of the massive corruption in Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) upon receiving documents and interviewing two whistle-blowers. The former employees of WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Centre Corp exposed their employer's scheme of charging for kidney dialysis for dead patients. Five reporters from the team spent weeks poring through voluminous documents, interviewing insiders and taking out-of-town trips to find victims of the scam. The team took more than a month to launch the series of investigative reports. After the first series came out on June 6, more documents and whistle-blowers came forward about PhilHealth's systemic misconduct. The Inquirer ran a total of 24 stories on the issue. The unravelling corruption included an exclusive report on the Secretary of Health's conflict of interest, as his family corporation was found leasing a building for PhilHealth and supplying medicine for the Department of Health.

Hours before her flight to Kuwait on Aug 12, 2015, she discovered that the PhilHealth benefit package which was supposed to cover the hospitalisation cost of her eight-year-old son, who had been stricken by dengue, was invalid.

But because her PhilHealth member record did not reflect any payment made by her hiring agency, her family had to shell out around 12,000 pesos for the hospital fees.

Her mother eventually found out that the PhilHealth official receipt Ms Bautista-Jauod received was fake.

"Eli", a PhilHealth employee who monitored cases of fake PhilHealth official receipts until September last year, recognised the same scheme in at least 48 hiring agencies handling land-based workers.

However, since the scam was first spotted in 2015, the lack of political will and general "inaction" of top PhilHealth officials hindered its speedy resolution, Eli said.

The case files have been passed on to five PhilHealth presidents, illustrating the bureaucratic red tape plaguing PhilHealth's inquiries into irregularities, he added.

Eli cited the case of Mr Dennis Mas, then regional vice-president of PhilHealth's National Capital Region office, who was supposedly concerned that picking up the issue of the fake receipts - which by that time was already being reported in six provinces - could affect his chances of promotion.

This widespread corruption in the public health system is an injustice, as most Filipinos can barely afford hospitalisation and medicine.

CORRUPTION IS PERVASIVE The recent uncovering of the massive fraud perpetrated against the public health insurance system proves that corruption is pervasive. Huge amounts of medical funds were released to cover padded medical claims and imaginary treatment of ghost patients. I am grossly disappointed. PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE, in his State of the Nation Address on July 22, singling out the expose as an example of corruption he wanted to weed out.

A 2016 study by the state University of the Philippines found that six out of 10 Filipinos die without ever seeing doctors. The country's doctor-patient ratio is 1:33,000, a far cry from other countries, which have an ideal ratio of 1:1,000.

Last year, the newly passed Universal Health Care Law, which mandates universal health coverage of all 110 million Filipinos, set aside a budget of 171 billion pesos.

However, these efforts will come to nought if PhilHealth does not undergo a major overhaul.

Documents obtained by the Inquirer showed that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was made aware of the loss caused by PhilHealth's overpayments and other fraudulent schemes in November 2017, a month after he took office.

Dr Minguita Padilla, former head executive of former health secretary Janette Garin said: "There is a culture of fear. You can't blame them. Once in a while, there would be motherhood statements denouncing the fraud, but nothing happens. Those who really try to fix it, they get removed, end up being called troublemakers."

After the Inquirer's series of reports, President Rodrigo Duterte asked for the resignation of a dozen top PhilHealth officials and ordered the arrest of the WellMed dialysis centre owner and the others involved in the scam on June 7.

He replaced the PhilHealth president with a retired military general to undertake sweeping reforms in the agency.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 22, Mr Duterte singled out the Inquirer's PhilHealth expose as an example of corruption he wanted to weed out.

The Philippine President said: "The recent uncovering of the massive fraud perpetrated against the public health insurance system proves that corruption is pervasive. Huge amounts of medical funds were released to cover padded medical claims and imaginary treatment of ghost patients."

On Aug 14, the Senate blue ribbon committee opened an investigation into the PhilHealth scam after several senators filed resolutions calling for an inquiry.

Two months since the Inquirer began the series, the story is still unfolding, with more revelations of corruption in PhilHealth.

• This story is a compilation of articles originally published from June 6 to 21.

