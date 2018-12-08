Get free online access to ST's special series

As countries gather in Poland to come up with a rule book on fighting global warming this month, The Straits Times is offering readers free access to a series of special reports on the impact of climate change.

The Climate of Change series focuses on ground zero - areas bearing the brunt of climate change - as well as solutions.

Around the world, droughts and floods are getting more severe, while hurricanes and heatwaves hit with greater intensity, leaving a trail of disaster in their wake.

Crop yields are increasingly at risk and rising sea temperatures are damaging coral reefs. People living in coastal areas are helpless as their homes are washed away by storms and rising sea levels, and mosquitoes are spreading deadly diseases further afield.

Singapore, a vulnerable low-lying island, has already moved to mitigate the impact of rising sea levels and other effects, while taking steps to transform the way its people live for the better.

Given the significance and scale of the challenge, ST spent six months this year on one of its biggest journalistic efforts ever, to tell readers this important story.

About 20 journalists travelled to over 20 global hot spots that are feeling the greatest impact. Their reports - in words, pictures, videos and graphics - formed the six-part Climate of Change series.

They looked at the impact on biodiversity, water and food supply, extreme weather, disease and energy production, as well as what experts are doing to combat the threats.

"ST reporters and photographers saw first-hand how climate change is directly affecting people, particularly the poorest and most vulnerable," said assistant foreign editor David Fogarty, who has been writing about climate change for 30 years, and was one of the coordinators and reporters for the series.

"We also saw the many solutions, from renewable energy to scientists creating hardier crops and corals," he added.