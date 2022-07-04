Germany's union head warns of industries' crisis due to Russia gas cuts

BERLIN • Top German industries could face collapse because of cuts in the supplies of Russian natural gas, the country's top union official warned before crisis talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting today.

"Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are in danger of permanently collapsing: aluminium, glass, the chemical industry," said Ms Yasmin Fahimi, the head of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. "Such a collapse would have massive consequences for the entire economy and jobs in Germany."

The energy crisis is already driving inflation to record highs, she said.

Ms Fahimi is calling for a price cap on energy for households.

The rising costs for CO2 emissions mean further burdens for households and companies, she added.

The crisis could lead to social and labour unrest, she said.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday that the government is working on ways to address the surging costs both utilities and their customers face, without giving details.

Earlier, he had warned that the squeeze on Russian gas supplies risks creating deeper turmoil, likening the situation to the role of Lehman Brothers in triggering the financial crisis in 2008.

Russia has reduced shipments through Nord Stream pipeline by 60 per cent and the pipeline is scheduled for a full shutdown this month for maintenance.

Germany has raised doubts that Nord Stream will resume supply after that.

Germany should prepare for deeper cuts in Russian gas supplies because Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing a conscious strategy of driving up prices to undermine European unity, Mr Habeck said.

"We aren't dealing with erratic decisions but with economic warfare, completely rational and very clear," he said on Saturday on a panel. "After a 60 per cent reduction, the next one logically follows."

Russia's goal is to keep energy prices high," Mr Habeck said.

German utilities are at risk of cascading failures that might require activating a legal clause that would allow them to pass on price increases outside of contract commitments, he said.

Germany has refrained from activating the measure for now because it would lead to an "immediate price explosion" for consumers, he said.

"If one company were to fail, or other companies were to fail, it's like a domino effect that would very quickly lead into a deep recession," he added.

European energy companies are are buying fuel on the spot market at elevated prices. High power prices are prompting German factories and businesses to curb demand and the government has activated the second stage of a three-stage gas emergency plan.

BLOOMBERG