Germany faces $121b blow as labour shortages intensify

BERLIN – As Germany grapples with an energy crisis threatening its future as an industrial leader, an acute shortage of workers is compounding problems for manufacturers already struggling to stay competitive.

The lack of qualified labour – brought on by an ageing population and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic – is starving manufacturers of the staff they need to keep pace with demand.

Recent surveys found a record 50 per cent of companies are cutting output due to staffing problems, and it is costing the economy as much as US$85 billion (S$121 billion) each year.

“More and more companies are cutting back on their business because there just aren’t enough workers,” said Mr Stefan Sauer, a labour market expert at the Ifo Institute in Munich. “In the medium and long term, this problem is likely to get even worse.”

A steep rise in the cost of labour may be a boon to workers.

But for Europe’s biggest economy, it is a blow to competitiveness that could hardly come at a worse time.

German manufacturers – especially the most energy-intensive, such as makers of chemicals, glass and ceramics – have already seen margins evaporate due to soaring costs. Some have had to shut down factories or shift production abroad.

The labour shortage is magnifying the pressure. With workers in high demand and inflation jumping to 10.9 per cent last month – the fastest rate since the euro was introduced more than 20 years ago – German public sector staff are seeking a 10.5 per cent pay boost, while metals workers are demanding an 8 per cent raise.

Rapid wage increases could help entrench inflation, creating a headache for policymakers. The trend could push the European Central Bank to clamp down harder, even as the economic outlook is worsening.

Businesses are getting creative. Some factories are installing ergonomic equipment to keep workers on physically demanding assembly lines well into their 60s. Others are offering four-day work weeks and signing perks such as skydiving excursions.

Mr Felix Huefner, an economist at UBS Group in Frankfurt, expects German wages to grow 3.5 per cent by the end of 2023.

“The high energy prices and the shortage of skilled workers are surely an obstacle for German industry going forward,” Mr Huefner said. “Countries like France, which have better demographics, will have stronger productive capacity in the future.”

Airbus had to dial back plans to produce 720 of its best-selling A320 jets in Hamburg in 2022, partly due to a shortage of workers, sending its share price falling. The company, which struggled to find electricians, mechanics and staff to install other equipment in aircraft cabins, has “massively strengthened” recruiting, a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the city of Hamburg is planning its own €400,000 (S$556,000) campaign to compete for labour in Denmark and narrow an estimated shortfall of more than 20,000 skilled workers.