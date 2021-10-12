Astronauts from a team from Europe and Israel training for a Mars mission, at a place that simulates an off-site station at the Ramon Crater in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's southern Negev Desert, on Sunday. Six astronauts from Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Israel will be cut off from the world for a month till Oct 31, only able to leave their habitat in spacesuits as if they were on Mars. Their mission, the AMADEE-20 Mars simulation, will be carried out in a Martian terrestrial analog and directed by a dedicated mission support centre in Austria, to conduct experiments ahead of future human and robotic Mars exploration missions.
Gearing up for Red Planet mission
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 12, 2021, with the headline 'Gearing up for Red Planet mission'.
