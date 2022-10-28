Gas supply from Sumatra to S’pore to ease under new contract from 2023, energy minister says

SINGAPORE - The volume of Indonesian gas supplied to Singapore from South Sumatra will fall under a new five-year contract that starts from 2023, said Indonesia’s Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.

Indonesia and Singapore have been negotiating a new contract for the supply of piped gas from South Sumatra. Mr Arifin told The Straits Times on Tuesday that Indonesia will continue supplying natural gas to Singapore from South Sumatra when an existing 20-year sales agreement expires in 2023.