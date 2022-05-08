Gas leak blamed for explosion at iconic Havana hotel that killed 25

HAVANA • The death toll after an explosion ripped through a luxury hotel in Havana has climbed to 25, including a Spanish tourist, state television reported yesterday, one day after the powerful blast due to a suspected gas leak.
Rescuers were still combing through what remained of the prestigious Saratoga Hotel looking for survivors. On Friday, officials had said up to 50 people were wounded in the blast.
"Tragic news has reached us from Cuba. A Spanish tourist has died and another Spanish citizen is seriously injured after the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.
"All our love to their families and those of all the victims and injured. Our support also to the Cuban people," he added.
The search is focusing on the interior of the hotel and the basement, the television station said.
"It is very regrettable what happened, the destruction, especially the loss of life, and also the people injured, but once again I want to highlight the speed with which the population and institutions mobilised," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.
"Solidarity has prevailed. #FuerzaCuba," he added, alluding to the many Cubans who rushed on Friday to donate blood to help the wounded.
He had earlier said that "in no case was it a bomb or an attack. It's just a very unfortunate accident".
The first four floors of the iconic establishment, which had been closed to guests while being renovated, were gutted in the late morning blast that sent a cloud of dust and smoke billowing into the air.
The explosion also tore off large parts of the facade, blew out windows and destroyed cars parked outside the five-star hotel, which has in the past hosted celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce, Mick Jagger and Rihanna.
The dome of a nearby Baptist church also collapsed.
Inside the hotel at the time were employees preparing for its post-refurbishment reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Mr Roberto Calzadilla of state company Gaviota, which owns the hotel, said the explosion happened while a gas tank was being refilled.
The blast nonetheless sent a brief wave of panic through the historic Havana neighbourhood, which has gradually begun reopening to tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic battered the Caribbean island's crucial travel sector.
Ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene on Friday and police cordoned off the area, dispersing people who swarmed to the hotel near Havana's emblematic National Capitol Building, which housed Congress prior to the Cuban revolution.
"There was a stink, like a chemical, that burned your nose," said Ms Miriam Diaz, 56, who lives behind the hotel and was on a bus arriving home at the time of the blast. "We couldn't get out because the door wouldn't open."
The explosion rattled a nearby school with more than 300 students in attendance, the health authorities said. At least 15 children were reported injured as of late Friday evening, the health ministry said, and one child has died.
"I felt the explosion," said Mr Pablo Morales, 21, an engineering student who lives near the hotel. "It shook the street. It shook the ground. It shook the windows."
The hotel has 96 rooms, bars, restaurants, a spa and a gym. It was built in 1880 to house shops and converted into a hotel in 1933.
